Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Down 3.1%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 26,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 107,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

