Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Stock Performance

TG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 154,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,696. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $191.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 17.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tredegar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tredegar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 362.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tredegar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.