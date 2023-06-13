Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.