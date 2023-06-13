TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Reduced by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 12.5% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock worth $29,107,695 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

NYSE TDG traded up $6.39 on Monday, hitting $806.40. 177,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,359. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $774.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

