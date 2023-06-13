Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

TOU stock traded up C$1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.72. 229,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.43. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.22.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

