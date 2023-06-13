Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of Total Energy Services stock remained flat at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.
About Total Energy Services
