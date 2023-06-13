Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock remained flat at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

