Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lessened its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYG. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

