TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 89.4% in May

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. On average, research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.