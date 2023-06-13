TMX Group Stock to Split on Wednesday, June 14th (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 14th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF remained flat at $110.78 during midday trading on Monday. 41 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $115.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMXXF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

