Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.17. 761,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

