Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
Oracle stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
