Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $117.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.