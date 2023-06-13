Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 159,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

