Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 159,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

