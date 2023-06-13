Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases Shares of 281,936 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 281,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,307 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after buying an additional 3,898,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 345,776 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $24.37. 1,872,218 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

