Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases Shares of 2,224 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,303. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

