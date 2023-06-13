Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 574,919 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 281,448 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 486,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 426,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAR remained flat at $21.31 during trading hours on Monday. 219,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,807. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $598.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

