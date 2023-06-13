Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $81.35. 3,824,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.