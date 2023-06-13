Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,978,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 230,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

