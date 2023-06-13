Tillman Hartley LLC Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 281,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

DFIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. 1,872,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

