Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $902,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock remained flat at $21.31 during midday trading on Monday. 219,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

