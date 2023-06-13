Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $264,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. 370,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

