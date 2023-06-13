Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $12.39 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 164,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. 1,796,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,294. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

