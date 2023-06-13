Tillman Hartley LLC Buys Shares of 3,265 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

