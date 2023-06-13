Tillman Hartley LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $492.59. 2,206,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.92 and its 200 day moving average is $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $458.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

