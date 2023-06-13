Tillman Hartley LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,260. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

