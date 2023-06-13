Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

TMO stock opened at $523.69 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

