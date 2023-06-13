The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

