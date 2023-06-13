The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

