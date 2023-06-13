The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,235 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,530,871 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.84. 3,395,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,605. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

