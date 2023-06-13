The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.53. 984,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,788. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,530,871. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

