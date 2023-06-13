The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.6% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

