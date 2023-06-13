The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

