The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after acquiring an additional 408,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,066,000 after acquiring an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.41. 2,968,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,330. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

