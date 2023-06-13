The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Holdings Cut by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472,172 shares during the quarter. ODP comprises 3.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of ODP worth $30,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ODP by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ODP by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 23,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $53.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.79.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

