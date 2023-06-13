The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Position Trimmed by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,216 shares during the quarter. Necessity Retail REIT comprises 3.0% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 109,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 129,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 229,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 384,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,789. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
