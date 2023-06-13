The Mexico Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,293. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
