The Mexico Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,293. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

