The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,801. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.85 and a 200 day moving average of $304.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

