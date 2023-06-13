The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

