The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAB opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.