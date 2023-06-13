The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRCW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,208,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co engages in the provision of consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm focuses on the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

