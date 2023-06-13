The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crypto Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRCW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,208,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Crypto has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
Crypto Company Profile
