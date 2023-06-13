The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

