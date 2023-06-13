The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,871,000 after buying an additional 67,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.27. 145,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,843. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

