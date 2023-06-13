The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Solel Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Solel Partners LP lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106,800 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 9.5% of Solel Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Solel Partners LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $42,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,452. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

