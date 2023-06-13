The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CI traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $269.20. The company had a trading volume of 102,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.