The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Charles Schwab worth $864,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,268,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

