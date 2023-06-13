The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $307.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $329.95 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.27 and its 200 day moving average is $337.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

