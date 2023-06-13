The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.93. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

