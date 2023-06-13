The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for 0.2% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bancorp worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 629,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,962,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Bancorp Price Performance

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 276,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

