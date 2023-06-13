Tezos Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $692.35 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002313 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,628,661 coins and its circulating supply is 941,432,655 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.