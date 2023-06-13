Tezos Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $695.06 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002367 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002967 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,628,661 coins and its circulating supply is 941,432,655 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

