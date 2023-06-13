Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 80,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 84,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

